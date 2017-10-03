Credit: YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/3/17)

  • PICS & VIDEO: Kevin Hart spent $118,000 on the shower for baby Kenzo but they didn’t get the lion so that’s a deal right?

Honoring Baby Kenzo #Harts

  • VIDEO: Wait, did Taylor Swift really just debut a NEW SONG in a UPS commercial??? And Taylor sent multiple FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS to one of the victims of the Vegas mass shooting
  • Jimmy Kimmel chokes back tears in searing opening monologue about gun violence after the mass shooting that happened in his hometown of Las Vegas

  • Tom Petty has DIED at the age of 66 after suffering from cardiac arrest…his daughter LASHED OUT at Rolling Stone Magazine after it was reported prematurely….WATCH VIDEO of Tom Petty closing out his 40th Anniversary tour just 2 weekends ago….here are his TOP 50 SONGS
  • Lil Wayne won’t go through SECURITY so he skips concert in South Carolina
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian steps out for the first time since the baby news wearing a huge sweatshirt
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus & Adam Sandler sing  Dido’s “No Freedom” to open Jimmy Fallon’s show
  • PICS: Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, Gloria Estefan & more Latino celebs fly to Puerto Rico to help out
  • PICS: Ashley Graham’s husband took some sexy pics of her
  • Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt spent $27,000 on CRYSTALS for their new baby Gunner Stone
  • PICS: One month after giving birth, Serena Williams wears form fitting dress like the goddess she is
  • Kristen Bell’s #PuberMe pic is so freaking adorable

 

 

