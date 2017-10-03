Taylor Swift Lyrics Helping Make Roads Safer

Good on you, Iowa DOT! You’re a clever bunch… [Mashable]
If you don't get the message today – ask the nearest millennial. https://t.co/RnUAg8GpyS pic.twitter.com/GPSVXQ1WI9
— Iowa DOT (@iowadot) October 2, 2017
Might as well throw some Star Wars into the mix, right?
Clever #starwars fan in charge of #iowa road signs pic.twitter.com/W6Wz7WKFui
— Alissa (@AMarieL87) May 4, 2015
The force is strong with the Iowa Department of Transportation. #TheForceAwakens #StarWars pic.twitter.com/GNy8OOmG9g
— Walter Ambrose III (@ambrose03) December 15, 2015
@TheWookieeRoars the IOWA DOT had jokes up their sleeves today #StarWars #letthewookieewin pic.twitter.com/dsKoEckEAE
— J. Clark (@JClark822) December 15, 2015
this is on all the road signs in Iowa pic.twitter.com/8bXZWed0LN
— Arianna💫 (@ariannaterese) July 25, 2016
Your move, WA DOT!
—Justin