Credit: YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/4/17)

  • PICS: Macaulay Culkin is dating “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” star Brenda Song

  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle already ENGAGED?!?!?
  • “Dancing with the Stars” DRAMA, Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy reportedly can’t stand each other!
  • PICS: Sam Smith’s new man is “13 Reasons Why”‘s Brandon Flynn
  • Jared Leto set to STAR as Hugh Hefner in upcoming biopic….Hugh Hefner’s CAUSE OF DEATH has been released
  • The “Sex and The City” 3 movie is not happening & Kim Cattrell is making it’s clear it’s not her fault, “it feels like a TOXIC RELATIONSHIP”
  • PICS: 19-year-old Sofia Richie just made it Instagram official with 34-year-old father of 3 Scott Disick
  • Taylor Swift’s new music is being used to deter people from TEXTING AND DRIVING in Iowa

Iowa road signs for the WIN.

A post shared by Pattimurin (@pattimurin) on

  • Martha Stewart is in the spirit and giving you all sort of HALLOWEEN COSTUME ideas
  • VIDEO: Tommy Lee Jones apparently hates Jim Carrey and told him to his face at a restaurant
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson sings famous movie quotes

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462