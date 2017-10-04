Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: You Can Last Longer

How would you react if you find out that your spouse has been telling someone else about your “bedroom problems”? Probably not too great. You’d probable feel EVEN WORSE if the person they told called you and offered some help… and that is exactly what happened in today’s Phone Tap!

About Oscar Ponce

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462