If you’re a hot chick you can get picky about the qualities you like in a dude… REALLY PICKY! And that was exactly what happened in today’s Second Date Update. Check out why Sasha isn’t calling Chris back despite of him donating $200 to a charity so that she’d go out with him!
Second Date Update PODCAST: Charity Date Gone Wrong
If you’re a hot chick you can get picky about the qualities you like in a dude… REALLY PICKY! And that was exactly what happened in today’s Second Date Update. Check out why Sasha isn’t calling Chris back despite of him donating $200 to a charity so that she’d go out with him!