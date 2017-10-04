Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Charity Date Gone Wrong

If you’re a hot chick you can get picky about the qualities you like in a dude… REALLY PICKY! And that was exactly what happened in today’s Second Date Update.  Check out why Sasha isn’t calling Chris back despite of him donating $200 to a charity so that she’d go out with him!

