Credit: YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/5/17)

  • PICS: Here are the Halloween costumes you will see everywhere according to Pinterest….Disney characters, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things & Wonder Woman are going to be everywhere!

  • PICS: “Real Houswives” star Bethenny Frankel flew 4 private jets with supplies & EMTs to Puerto Rico
  • The internet lost its mind over Kim Kardashian’s caption

I’d go blonde for that D…😂

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

  • Lionel Richie is “SCARED TO DEATH” his 19-year-old daughter is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick
  • Gabrielle Union opens up about fertility struggle, “I’ve had 8 or 9 MISCARRIAGES” 
  • Celine Dion back on stage in Vegas, DONATES proceeds to shooting victims
  • Miley Cyrus reveals the REAL INSPIRATION behind “Malibu” and it’s a super sweet story
  • Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are ready for BABY#2, about to start IVF treatments & opening up about the ups & downs of it all
  • “Glee” actor who played Noah Puckerman pleads GUILTY to child porn charges & the facts are seriously hard to even read
  • Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein hires ARMY OF LAWYERS after he learns that the New York Times’ is about to unleash some crazy report about his character & past!
  • PICS: Cara Delevingne just debuted a brown pixie cut….love it?

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
