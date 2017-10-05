Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/5/17)

- PICS: Here are the Halloween costumes you will see everywhere according to Pinterest….Disney characters, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things & Wonder Woman are going to be everywhere!
- PICS: “Real Houswives” star Bethenny Frankel flew 4 private jets with supplies & EMTs to Puerto Rico
- The internet lost its mind over Kim Kardashian’s caption
- Lionel Richie is “SCARED TO DEATH” his 19-year-old daughter is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick
- Gabrielle Union opens up about fertility struggle, “I’ve had 8 or 9 MISCARRIAGES”
- Celine Dion back on stage in Vegas, DONATES proceeds to shooting victims
- Miley Cyrus reveals the REAL INSPIRATION behind “Malibu” and it’s a super sweet story
- Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are ready for BABY#2, about to start IVF treatments & opening up about the ups & downs of it all
- “Glee” actor who played Noah Puckerman pleads GUILTY to child porn charges & the facts are seriously hard to even read
- Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein hires ARMY OF LAWYERS after he learns that the New York Times’ is about to unleash some crazy report about his character & past!
- PICS: Cara Delevingne just debuted a brown pixie cut….love it?