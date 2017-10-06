Credit: YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/6/17)

  • Watch this entire Harrison Ford & Ryan Gosling interview just cause it’ll make you smile….and “Blade Runner 2049” is getting AMAZING REVIEWS

  • Jennifer Garner is getting back in “action lady” shape & just watching this video wears us out
  • PICS: Blac Chyna’s mom is trying to get in O.J. Simpson’s pants!
  • Iggy Azalea is BROKE??? 
  • Ashley Judd & Rose McGowan are among the many women accusing Hollywood mega producer Harvey Weinstein of SEXUAL HARRASSMENT
  • Bri Larson on what it’s like to live like a WOMAN in the world
  • VIDEO: Country star Eric Church debuts a new Vegas tribute song and his emotional reason he was back up on stage, “The reason I’m here tonight is because of Heather and Sonny.”
  • Sarah Jessica Parker was the only one making BIG MONEY from the “Sex and The City” movies
  • PICS: Jake Gyllenhaal is the new face for Calvin Klein’s new fragrance
  • PICS: Grace Kellys 19-year-old granddaughter resemblance is striking

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
