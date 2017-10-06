Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/6/17)

- Watch this entire Harrison Ford & Ryan Gosling interview just cause it’ll make you smile….and “Blade Runner 2049” is getting AMAZING REVIEWS
- Jennifer Garner is getting back in “action lady” shape & just watching this video wears us out
- PICS: Blac Chyna’s mom is trying to get in O.J. Simpson’s pants!
- Iggy Azalea is BROKE???
- Ashley Judd & Rose McGowan are among the many women accusing Hollywood mega producer Harvey Weinstein of SEXUAL HARRASSMENT
- Bri Larson on what it’s like to live like a WOMAN in the world
- VIDEO: Country star Eric Church debuts a new Vegas tribute song and his emotional reason he was back up on stage, “The reason I’m here tonight is because of Heather and Sonny.”
- Sarah Jessica Parker was the only one making BIG MONEY from the “Sex and The City” movies
- PICS: Jake Gyllenhaal is the new face for Calvin Klein’s new fragrance
- PICS: Grace Kellys 19-year-old granddaughter resemblance is striking