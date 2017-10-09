Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/9/17)

- Foo Fighters say that filming James Corden’s “Carpool Karoake” took ALL DAY and was “uncomfortable”
- VIDEO: Jason Aldean covers Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” to open SNL….he and his wife were BACK IN VEGAS visiting victims 1 week after the mass shooting
- Ariana Grande has gone grey
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian makes first public appearance since the pregnancy news….can you see any bump?
- VIDEO: Cancer survivor Sofia Vergara makes her annual mammogram fun
- WOAH Matt Damon helped Harvey Weinstein SHUT DOWN a New York Times expose about him in 2004….Weinstein FIRED from his own company after explosive board meeting
- VIDEO: Kate Winslet reveals Idris Elba has a foot fetish
- VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld reveals what he thinks is the funniest scene of “Seinfeld” ever
- VIDEO: O.J. Simpson spotted drinking margaritas & waiting for taco takeout in Vegas….SNL did a pretty funny O.J. sketch about what his first date post prison would be like VIDEO HERE
- Gal Gadot as Kendall Jenner is sooooo good!