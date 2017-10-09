Credit: YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/9/17)

  • Foo Fighters say that filming James Corden’s “Carpool Karoake” took ALL DAY and was “uncomfortable”
  • VIDEO: Jason Aldean covers Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” to open SNL….he and his wife were BACK IN VEGAS visiting victims 1 week after the mass shooting
  • Ariana Grande has gone grey

btw i (it's grey)

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian makes first public appearance since the pregnancy news….can you see any bump?
  • VIDEO: Cancer survivor Sofia Vergara makes her annual mammogram fun
  • WOAH Matt Damon helped Harvey Weinstein SHUT DOWN a New York Times expose about him in 2004….Weinstein FIRED from his own company after explosive board meeting
  • VIDEO: Kate Winslet reveals Idris Elba has a foot fetish
  • VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld reveals what he thinks is the funniest scene of “Seinfeld” ever
  • VIDEO: O.J. Simpson spotted drinking margaritas & waiting for taco takeout in Vegas….SNL did a pretty funny O.J. sketch about what his first date post prison would be like VIDEO HERE
  • Gal Gadot as Kendall Jenner is sooooo good!

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
