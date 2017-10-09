Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Nelly Arrested in Auburn

Nelly was arrested for ALLEGEDLY RAPING a woman after his Auburn concert at White River Amphitheater. He was booked and then released a few hours later without charges being filed. The 911 CALL came at 3:48am Saturday after his Friday night show. Since the arrest people have been sharing this disturbing video of him on stage with a young fan at his Friday night show. This is not the incident with a young fan on stage. ANOTHER VIDEO shows him on stage in Montana doing a similar thing.  Nelly has RESPONDED to the rape accusations saying “I am completely innocent.” [SCROLL DOWN to see his full response]

 

