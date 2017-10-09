Nelly Arrested in Auburn

Nelly was arrested for ALLEGEDLY RAPING a woman after his Auburn concert at White River Amphitheater. He was booked and then released a few hours later without charges being filed. The 911 CALL came at 3:48am Saturday after his Friday night show. Since the arrest people have been sharing this disturbing video of him on stage with a young fan at his Friday night show. This is not the incident with a young fan on stage. ANOTHER VIDEO shows him on stage in Montana doing a similar thing. Nelly has RESPONDED to the rape accusations saying “I am completely innocent.” [SCROLL DOWN to see his full response]

Okay…. I need a min to talk about how mf creepy Nelly was tonight. pic.twitter.com/428ojaAKpr — Christine Nefzger (@violanefzger) October 7, 2017

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017