Have you heard of the 5 Love Languages? It seems like Levi ,the dude from today’s Second Date Update, shows his affection through gift giving! Well, if he had fun showering Cassie with gifts and PROMMISED to go out with her again, why isn’t he calling Cassie back?
Second Date Update PODCAST: Shopping Spree
