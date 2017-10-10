Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/10/17)

- PICS: Kylie Jenner is throwing subtle hints about her pregnancy & baby’s sex on social media….Kim & Khloe Kardashian having girls & she’s having a boy????
Kylie Jenner’s is such a tease omg DEFO means she’s having a boy pic.twitter.com/xVITRAfQnD
— Alice Hannnah (@Aliceee_Hannah) October 9, 2017
- George Clooney gets real about the Harvey Weinstein SEXUAL HARASSMENT case & he’s shockingly honest
- VIDEO: Oprah goes to the bank for the first time since 1988….and it’s to deposit a $2 million check!
- PICS: Kendall & Kylie Jenner have a cousin who is also a model!
- NSFW VIDEO: Demi Lovato’s voice cracks on stage & she responds with a huge f-bomb
- Celebrities give advice on how to make LONG DISTANCE RELATIONSHIPS work….even though Hollywood couples don’t have the best track record
- Liam Neeson was roaming the halls of a hotel NAKED & an employee is shopping the video around
- VIDEO: Meghan McCain had her first day at co-host of “The View” and broke down in tears discussing her father’s brain cancer
- VIDEO: One of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers recounts her harrowing story saying he “began pleasuring himself”
- VIDEO: Sarah Silverman sings about her white privilege in a new parody song
- PICS: Some people still can’t adjust to the regular looking t-shirt & jeans Miley Cyrus
- PICS: Gavin Rossdale’s long lost daughter is now a lingerie model