Esteban is the activity coordinator at an Elderly Living Facility and during a dancing lesson he “took the walker” away from a grandma and she fell! Well, now he has to call his grandson know about the accident… How will he react? Listen in your phone tap!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Esteban Granny Drop
Esteban is the activity coordinator at an Elderly Living Facility and during a dancing lesson he “took the walker” away from a grandma and she fell! Well, now he has to call his grandson know about the accident… How will he react? Listen in your phone tap!