Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/11/17)

- Eminem attacked Donald Trump in a brutal freestyle for the BET Awards…and everyone definitely has an opinion!
- Kim Kardashian declares SELFIES ARE OVER and she doesn’t care about diamonds
Time for @KimKardashian to choose: give up selfies or Snaps? Watch her pick & then catch up on all past seasons of #KUWTK, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/e0BxurPg79
— Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 10, 2017
- New Yorker expose about Harvey Weinstein includes 3 rape allegations & even more assault & FBI tape recordings of a STING OPERATION … Gwyneth Paltrow & Angelina Jolie say they were HARASSED….and Weinstein’s wife is LEAVING HIM ….and Rose McGowan tells Ben Affleck to “F*** OFF” after he tries to condemn Weinstein
- PICS: The internet can’t get enough of “Star Wars” newest character….the porgs! They were introduced in the new trailer & are so cute!
- VIDEO: Demi Lovato opens up about sobriety, punching her back up dancer in the face & all her breakups in new documentary!
- PICS: Angelina Jolie poses in Namibia with endangered cheetahs & it’s absolutely gorgeous!
- PICS: Fans are losing their minds over the new Harry Potter jewelry line!
- Mila Kunis gets real about motherhood, “I’m RAGGED TIRED. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy.”
- PICS: Of course Kim Kardashian’s snack run outfit is a bra & clear heels….she picked up some gummy bears
- VIDEO: Miley Cyrus’ “Carpool Karoake” is a party in the U.S.A.