Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/11/17)

 

  • Eminem attacked Donald Trump in a brutal freestyle for the BET Awards…and everyone definitely has an opinion!

  • New Yorker expose about Harvey Weinstein includes 3 rape allegations & even more assault & FBI tape recordings of  a STING OPERATION  … Gwyneth Paltrow & Angelina Jolie say they were HARASSED….and Weinstein’s wife is LEAVING HIM ….and Rose McGowan tells Ben Affleck to “F*** OFF” after he tries to condemn Weinstein
  • PICS: The internet can’t get enough of “Star Wars” newest character….the porgs! They were introduced in the new trailer & are so cute!
  • VIDEO: Demi Lovato opens up about sobriety, punching her back up dancer in the face & all her breakups in new documentary!
  • PICS: Angelina Jolie poses in Namibia with endangered cheetahs & it’s absolutely gorgeous!
  • PICS: Fans are losing their minds over the new Harry Potter jewelry line!
  • Mila Kunis gets real about motherhood, “I’m RAGGED TIRED. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy.”
  • PICS: Of course Kim Kardashian’s snack run outfit is a bra & clear heels….she picked up some gummy bears
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus’ “Carpool Karoake” is a party in the U.S.A.

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
