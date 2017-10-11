Pizza Hut Introduces “Pizza Parka”

Pizza Hut has updated its delivery pouch in hopes of solving the issue of delivering “lukewarm” pizza.

The coat comes with a splash guard, view-finder-window in the sleeve like a NFL QB,(so you can still order pizza on your phone in the dead of winter or a downpour), and even a PIZZA POCKET!

Unfortunately the only way to get your hands on the Pizza Parka is to enter-to-win by ordering Pizza Hut online or through its app. You can also tweet a flame emoji + a pizza emoji at @PizzaHut, so there’s that.

I WANT ONE!

—Justin