Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/13/17)

  • VIDEO: Watch Linkin Park’s bittersweet “Carpool Karaoke” with Ken Jeong taped LESS THAN A WEEK before Chester Bennington committed suicide
  • PICS: Did Kim Kardashian really just put Kanye West on a “daddy diet”????
  • PICS: Harvey Weinstein was spotted having dinner at a stripmall restaurant in Scottsdale before checking into his $2,000 A NIGHT REHAB program…and his contract actually ALLOWED SEXUAL HARASSMENT
  • VIDEO: Pink sings #FallSongs on “The Tonight Show” and if you do anything, fast forward to the end for her parody of Cardi B
  • This may be the best picture of Kurt Russell ever taken

  • Need to figure out how to not sexually harass women? Just take THE ROCK TEST….The Rock approves

  • PICS: Shannen Doherty shares an emotional picture from her first round of chemo for Breast Health Awareness Month
  • VIDEO: Tom Brady’s low budget candy commercial almost makes him likeable
  • “Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa joked about “RAPING” beautiful women at a 2011 comic con & people are pissed…but he has already issued a SINCERE APOLOGY
  • PICS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus was spotted for the first time since her breast cancer announcement
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner hanging with her man Blake Griffin and his boys
  • Demi Lovato recalls the EXACT MOMENT she fell in love with Joe Jonas
  • Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by the NY & LONDON POLICE
  • VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford sang a song for her dead husband on “Today” and it’s…..strange?
  • PICS: Rihanna has been repping a 1980s Scandinavian metal band called Bathory for months!
  • VIDEO: Pink sings “Patience” on stage with Guns N’Roses at Madison Square Garden

 

