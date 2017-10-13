Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/13/17)

- VIDEO: Watch Linkin Park’s bittersweet “Carpool Karaoke” with Ken Jeong taped LESS THAN A WEEK before Chester Bennington committed suicide
- PICS: Did Kim Kardashian really just put Kanye West on a “daddy diet”????
- PICS: Harvey Weinstein was spotted having dinner at a stripmall restaurant in Scottsdale before checking into his $2,000 A NIGHT REHAB program…and his contract actually ALLOWED SEXUAL HARASSMENT
- VIDEO: Pink sings #FallSongs on “The Tonight Show” and if you do anything, fast forward to the end for her parody of Cardi B
- This may be the best picture of Kurt Russell ever taken
I thought Kurt Russell had a tiny personal hairdresser in this photo and tbh my brain was fine with the idea pic.twitter.com/NjgNyawca0
— Jamie Ghost Fart (@jamiesmart) October 11, 2017
- Need to figure out how to not sexually harass women? Just take THE ROCK TEST….The Rock approves
Cool to see the big response to this from @annevclar. When you men approach woman, just think of me 🤙🏾#TheRockTest https://t.co/0l89HaE3JX
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 11, 2017
- PICS: Shannen Doherty shares an emotional picture from her first round of chemo for Breast Health Awareness Month
- VIDEO: Tom Brady’s low budget candy commercial almost makes him likeable
- “Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa joked about “RAPING” beautiful women at a 2011 comic con & people are pissed…but he has already issued a SINCERE APOLOGY
- PICS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus was spotted for the first time since her breast cancer announcement
- PICS: Kendall Jenner hanging with her man Blake Griffin and his boys
- Demi Lovato recalls the EXACT MOMENT she fell in love with Joe Jonas
- Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by the NY & LONDON POLICE
- VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford sang a song for her dead husband on “Today” and it’s…..strange?
- PICS: Rihanna has been repping a 1980s Scandinavian metal band called Bathory for months!
- VIDEO: Pink sings “Patience” on stage with Guns N’Roses at Madison Square Garden