Stranger Things | Season 2 [Final Trailer]

FINALLY! Oct. 27 can’t come soon enough! [EW]

Will (Noah Schnapp) is having visions of a “shadow” looming over their hometown and Chief Hopper (David Harbour) knows full well this isn’t some nightmare. To quote Twin Peaks, “It’s happening…again.” This time, though, “it’s not like it was before — it’s grown,” Hopper says.

Joyce (Winona Ryder) is still demanding to know what’s going on with her son, the boys are suiting up again “with as much help” as they can get (i.e. new characters Sadie Sink’s Max, Dacre Montgomery’s Billy, and Sean Astin’s Bob), there are people flaunting creepy serial killer masks, a pounding organ melody evoking The Phantom of the Opera, and Steve (Joe Keery) is ready to go full Negan on the Upside Down with his nail-impaled baseball bat.