YouTube Screenshot Attribution Credit: YouTube

Stranger Things | Season 2 [Final Trailer]

FINALLY! Oct. 27 can’t come soon enough! [EW]

Will (Noah Schnapp) is having visions of a “shadow” looming over their hometown and Chief Hopper (David Harbour) knows full well this isn’t some nightmare. To quote Twin Peaks, “It’s happening…again.” This time, though, “it’s not like it was before — it’s grown,” Hopper says.

Joyce (Winona Ryder) is still demanding to know what’s going on with her son, the boys are suiting up again “with as much help” as they can get (i.e. new characters Sadie Sink’s Max, Dacre Montgomery’s Billy, and Sean Astin’s Bob), there are people flaunting creepy serial killer masks, a pounding organ melody evoking The Phantom of the Opera, and Steve (Joe Keery) is ready to go full Negan on the Upside Down with his nail-impaled baseball bat.

 

Hopefully Eleven’s got enough Eggo waffles to last her through this impending doom.

Stranger Things season 2 premieres on Netflix Oct. 27. Watch the final trailer above.

Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462