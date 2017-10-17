Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/17/17)

  • John Mayer just gave himself the most badass 40th birthday present….a diamond crusted pendant of The Dude from “The Big Lebowski”
  • VIDEO: Kevin Hart is using his cheating scandal as material for his new tour
  • PICS: Ariana Grande’s 2014 album cover has sparked the most hilarious conspiracy theory!
  • Carrie Fisher once hunted down a big movie producer who had sexually assaulted her friend & gave him a wrapped COW TONGUE
  • PICS: Blake Lively changed outfits 7 times in one day….too much or envy inducing?
  • Jennifer Lawrence was forced into a NAKED LINEUP early in her career
  • Reese Witherspoon reveals she was ASSAULTED by a director when she was 16
  • PICS: John Legend is a freaking hot dad holding his baby Luna while shirtless
  • PICS: A group of librarians recreated the Kardashian’s 10-year anniversary photo and it’s sooooooo good!
  • Gwyneth Paltrow’s website GOOP wins the RUSTY RAZOR AWARD for being full of junk “science”
  • PICS: Paris Jackson tried to show off her “rolls” to promote body positivity but she doesn’t have any
  • “The Black Panther” official movie trailer is a must watch!

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
