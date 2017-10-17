Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/17/17)

- John Mayer just gave himself the most badass 40th birthday present….a diamond crusted pendant of The Dude from “The Big Lebowski”
- VIDEO: Kevin Hart is using his cheating scandal as material for his new tour
- PICS: Ariana Grande’s 2014 album cover has sparked the most hilarious conspiracy theory!
- Carrie Fisher once hunted down a big movie producer who had sexually assaulted her friend & gave him a wrapped COW TONGUE
- PICS: Blake Lively changed outfits 7 times in one day….too much or envy inducing?
- Jennifer Lawrence was forced into a NAKED LINEUP early in her career
- Reese Witherspoon reveals she was ASSAULTED by a director when she was 16
- PICS: John Legend is a freaking hot dad holding his baby Luna while shirtless
- PICS: A group of librarians recreated the Kardashian’s 10-year anniversary photo and it’s sooooooo good!
- Gwyneth Paltrow’s website GOOP wins the RUSTY RAZOR AWARD for being full of junk “science”
- PICS: Paris Jackson tried to show off her “rolls” to promote body positivity but she doesn’t have any
- “The Black Panther” official movie trailer is a must watch!