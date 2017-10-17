Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/17/17)

If you’re asking me if I had @benballer make me a diamond encrusted chain bearing a likeness of The Dude for my 40th birthday, then I guess my answer would have to be you’re damn right I did. Anxiety and worry is canceled this week. ⚡️♥️⚡️

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:16am PDT