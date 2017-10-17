Demi Lovato Releases ‘Simply Complicated’ Documentary

Detailing her personal battles & triumphs – the long awaited documentary “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated” is here! [Billboard]

Drama is rife throughout the film, starting early on with Lovato‘s abusive biological father, who suffered from addiction and ultimately left the family when she was still young. While Lovato goes on to seemingly inherit some of the same self-sabotaging tendencies and is vulnerable to drug and alcohol addiction — as well was battles with eating disorders and manic depression — nearly hitting rock-bottom behind-the-scenes, her story is one of triumph. She is now five years sober and channeling her focus to her art and physical exercise with great success.

Simply Complicated also offers a look at Lovato as a 25-year-old woman, largely outside of her celebrity (though it is hard to avoid). She speaks personally and amicably about her long-term relationship with Wilmer Valderrama, which ended last year, as well as buying her first house and attending the frequent Los Angeles party Emo Night. She also discusses reentering the dating pool via the app Raya, noting she has a thing for athletes and is currently open to meeting both men and women romantically. “I know what music can get you through, I know what music can do emotionally for somebody because I’ve experienced it myself,” she says at the film’s end. “And I wanted to create that for other people. There’s nothing more beautiful than being able to connect with people through music, in my eyes.”

