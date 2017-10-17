Andy ran into his mortal enemy, PAULA…. They both ran for class President in high school and after she beat him, he has DESPISED HER GUTS ever since…. except for the one time he ran into her at a bar and ended up at her apartment! You DON’T want to miss this!
PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call – Sleeping With The Enemy
