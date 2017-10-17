Credit: Jose Bolanos

PODCAST: Jose’s Love Life Update – End of a Chapter?

Jose’s relationship with his dream girl has been like the wildest of roller coasters filled with arguments, mini break-ups as well as loving memories and plenty of laughter…. However, tensions have been at an all time high lately and Jose has an update for us all! Will his relationship last or is it his time to start swiping right?

