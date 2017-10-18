Credit: Connor Jalbert

ARTISTS TO WATCH: Jake Crocker

One of my absolute favorite parts about working in the music industry is having the ability to support artists who are the cusp of something that they’ve been dreaming about and working toward most of their lives. In now a decade+ of working in radio (hey everybody all of a sudden I’m old) I’ve watched dozens of artists/producers/bands go from playing for 40-80 people to selling out theaters, jump up from a supporting gig to a headlining slot and move out of a mini-van and into a tour bus. I like it even more when years later I’m invited on to the tour bus but I digress.

Seattle is a breeding ground for EXTREMELY creative folks who are inches away from a major spotlight. These people are hungry, talented and relentless – and nobody can deny that a 22 year-old young man from Capitol Hill, musician/producer/song-writer extraordinaire Jake Crocker is on a steep trajectory upward and in the right direction.

Available everywhere Oct. 20!

Jake dropped by the MOViN 92.5 studios today to talk about his roots in the town, growing up a hip-hop head, the new track with AlunaGeorge “Turn Up The Love (Jake Crocker Remix)” – available everywhere FRIDAY OCT. 20 – and play a round of my new favorite game ‘Ask a Local.’

Cheers,

Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
