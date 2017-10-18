One of my absolute favorite parts about working in the music industry is having the ability to support artists who are the cusp of something that they’ve been dreaming about and working toward most of their lives. In now a decade+ of working in radio (hey everybody all of a sudden I’m old) I’ve watched dozens of artists/producers/bands go from playing for 40-80 people to selling out theaters, jump up from a supporting gig to a headlining slot and move out of a mini-van and into a tour bus. I like it even more when years later I’m invited on to the tour bus but I digress.

Seattle is a breeding ground for EXTREMELY creative folks who are inches away from a major spotlight. These people are hungry, talented and relentless – and nobody can deny that a 22 year-old young man from Capitol Hill, musician/producer/song-writer extraordinaire Jake Crocker is on a steep trajectory upward and in the right direction.

Jake dropped by the MOViN 92.5 studios today to talk about his roots in the town, growing up a hip-hop head, the new track with AlunaGeorge “Turn Up The Love (Jake Crocker Remix)” – available everywhere FRIDAY OCT. 20 – and play a round of my new favorite game ‘Ask a Local.’

ARTISTS TO WATCH: JAKE CROCKER

