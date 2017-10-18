Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/18/17)

- Kristen Bell says her FAVORITE FOOD is croutons…..and people have some very passionate opinions about that! Is it weird or are they that good???
- PICS: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir finally tied the know & the wedding was insane!!!! The million dollar wedding was paid for by BET!
- Selena Gomez is the BIG SISTER we all need!
- Katy Perry & Robert Pattinson about to be a thing???? Robert has been LEANING ON Katy since his breakup
- PICS: Beyonce went to Jay-Z’s benefit show last night and looked un-freaking-believable!
- Blac Chyna is suing the ENTIRE Kardashian family!
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift is throwing shade at the old outfits she used to wear
- The Hans Solo solo movie finally gets a TITLE…”Solo”
- LISTEN: Kevin Smith gets emotional talking about Harvey Weinstein & promises to donate all future proceeds of his Weinstein movies to Women in Film
- Jennifer Aniston donated $1 MILLION for hurricane relief!