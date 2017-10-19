YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/19/17)

  • There’s a new Michael Jackson animated Halloween TV movie & we’re so excited!

  • PICS: Anna Faris split from Chris Pratt in August & has been dating a 47-year-old cinematographer for about a month!

  • Demi Lovato and 11 other celebs you may have seen on DATING APPS!
  • VIDEO: Michelle Williams reveals she was once suicidal, even when Destiny’s Child was on the top of the world!
  • Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian’s over Rob’s NUDE PHOTO LEAK!
  • Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez are MOVING IN TOGETHER & were spotted apartment shopping
  • VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey calls the Harvey Weinstein scandal a “watershed moment” & it’s worth a watch
  • Prince Harry just took Meghan Markle to tea with THE QUEEN!
  • E!’s “Fashion Police” is ending with UN-AIRED VIDEO of Joan Rivers!
  • Taylor Swift’s entire new album is one big DISS TRACK to all the people she’s feuding with….from Kim Kardashian to Calvin Harris
  • VIDEO: Laura Dern reveals she was sexually assaulted when she was 14 in Hollywood

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
