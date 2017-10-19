Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/19/17)

- There’s a new Michael Jackson animated Halloween TV movie & we’re so excited!
- PICS: Anna Faris split from Chris Pratt in August & has been dating a 47-year-old cinematographer for about a month!
Anna Faris seen drinking with new boyfriend weeks after splitting with Chris Pratt https://t.co/GOIDRSlct4
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 19, 2017
- Demi Lovato and 11 other celebs you may have seen on DATING APPS!
- VIDEO: Michelle Williams reveals she was once suicidal, even when Destiny’s Child was on the top of the world!
- Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian’s over Rob’s NUDE PHOTO LEAK!
- Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez are MOVING IN TOGETHER & were spotted apartment shopping
- VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey calls the Harvey Weinstein scandal a “watershed moment” & it’s worth a watch
- Prince Harry just took Meghan Markle to tea with THE QUEEN!
- E!’s “Fashion Police” is ending with UN-AIRED VIDEO of Joan Rivers!
- Taylor Swift’s entire new album is one big DISS TRACK to all the people she’s feuding with….from Kim Kardashian to Calvin Harris
- VIDEO: Laura Dern reveals she was sexually assaulted when she was 14 in Hollywood