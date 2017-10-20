Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/20/17)

- VIDEO: Katy Perry had to jump into the audience after she got stuck mid air at her concert in Nashville
Lol @katyperry's flying planet stage got stuck in Nashville and she had to jump into the crowd pic.twitter.com/p3aYrYlQbF
— Dave Paulson (@ItsDavePaulson) October 19, 2017
- LISTEN: Taylor Swift releases a new song, “Gorgeous”…and it’s all about how BEAUTIFUL Joe Alwyn is
- VIDEO: Bill Murray helps 2 cubs fans record a video announcing their pregnancy!
- PICS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus just gave everyone an update on her breast cancer battle and she’s not “F—– around!”
- VIDEO: Pink says Christina Aguilera actually swung on her in a club once!
- PICS: Kendall Jenner is getting slammed for photoshopping a butt selfie!
- Demi Lovato’s drug addiction was WAY WORSE than anyone thought
- VIDEO: The first teaser trailer for “I, Tonya” is here & Margot Robbie thought the story of Tonya Harding was fiction when she first started filming!
- Lupita Nyong’o details multiple abusive & harassing incidents with Harvey Weinstein in a POWERFUL READ
- The kids in “Stranger Things” will SWEAR MORE in season 2 per their request
- VIDEO: Miley Cyrus sent a video message to a mega fan who is a recovering Vegas victim
- VIDEO: Watch Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson, do all 7 of her Simpson characters in 40 seconds