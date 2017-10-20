Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/20/17)

  • VIDEO: Katy Perry had to jump into the audience after she got stuck mid air at her concert in Nashville

  • LISTEN: Taylor Swift releases a new song, “Gorgeous”…and it’s all about how BEAUTIFUL Joe Alwyn is
  • VIDEO: Bill Murray helps 2 cubs fans record a video announcing their pregnancy!
  • PICS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus just gave everyone an update on her breast cancer battle and she’s not “F—– around!”
  • VIDEO: Pink says Christina Aguilera actually swung on her in a club once!
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner is getting slammed for photoshopping a butt selfie!
  • Demi Lovato’s drug addiction was WAY WORSE than anyone thought
  • VIDEO: The first teaser trailer for “I, Tonya” is here & Margot Robbie thought the story of Tonya Harding was fiction when she first started filming!
  • Lupita Nyong’o details multiple abusive & harassing incidents with Harvey Weinstein in a POWERFUL READ
  • The kids in “Stranger Things” will SWEAR MORE in season 2 per their request
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus sent a video message to a mega fan who is a recovering Vegas victim
  • VIDEO: Watch Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson, do all 7 of her Simpson characters in 40 seconds

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
