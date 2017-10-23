Credit: magicinfoto | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/23/17)

  • PICS: Jason Derulo is so far winning Halloween…he dressed as the Night King from “Game of Thrones” and performed!
  • PICS: Justin Bieber got an enormous tattoo over his entire stomach & his fans are freaking

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

  • Rapper Cardi B gets KICKED OUT OF HOTEL for “partying & smoking weed” but she calls them “racist” & says they are lying
  • PICS: Katie Holmes got a pixie cut & everyone thinks she looks like Kris Jenner
  • PICS: John Stamos proposed to his girlfriend at Disneyland!
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with HIS CAR & now he might be sued!
  • PICS: Alicia Silverstone wore her old “Clueless” uniform for “Lip Sync Battle”
  • PICS: Channing Tatum as a unicorn is kind of a mess
  • PICS: All the 5 living former Presidents got together to raise money for hurricane relief….and they got to meet Lady Gaga
  • Cameron Diaz lost her wallet & a homeless woman RETURNED IT with nothing missing
  • PICS: Solange Knowles got an apology for photoshopping her braids off the cover of a magazine
  • VIDEO: Will Ferrell stars in new PSA’s to aid families distracted by their phones

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462