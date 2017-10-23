Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/23/17)

- It’s official! Justin Timberlake is doing the Super Bowl HALFTIME SHOW! He assured people that a WARDROBE MALFUNCTION won’t happen again.
I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
- PICS: Jason Derulo is so far winning Halloween…he dressed as the Night King from “Game of Thrones” and performed!
- PICS: Justin Bieber got an enormous tattoo over his entire stomach & his fans are freaking
- Rapper Cardi B gets KICKED OUT OF HOTEL for “partying & smoking weed” but she calls them “racist” & says they are lying
- PICS: Katie Holmes got a pixie cut & everyone thinks she looks like Kris Jenner
- PICS: John Stamos proposed to his girlfriend at Disneyland!
- Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with HIS CAR & now he might be sued!
- PICS: Alicia Silverstone wore her old “Clueless” uniform for “Lip Sync Battle”
- PICS: Channing Tatum as a unicorn is kind of a mess
- PICS: All the 5 living former Presidents got together to raise money for hurricane relief….and they got to meet Lady Gaga
- Cameron Diaz lost her wallet & a homeless woman RETURNED IT with nothing missing
- PICS: Solange Knowles got an apology for photoshopping her braids off the cover of a magazine
- VIDEO: Will Ferrell stars in new PSA’s to aid families distracted by their phones