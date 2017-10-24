Idiot(s) of the Day: Crocodile-Cage Swimmers

My friends are [in]famous for their stupid ideas, but I’m not sure even they would have come up with this one (ok maybe Derric would). Also – this could end up costing them more than $15,000 in fines.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked, this is incredibly stupid and dangerous behaviour. I’m wondering if these fellows are vying for the idiots of the year award or the idiots of the century award,” Douglas Shire Mayor Julia Leu, told ABC Radio.

“It is extremely dangerous to interfere with a crocodile trap, regardless of whether or not there is a crocodile within,” according to a spokesperson.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that interfering with crocodile traps can be potentially life-threatening for the person concerned.”

Srsly? The meat we put in these traps is bait. For crocodiles. Don’t swim in them! It’s stupid, and illegal. @qldpol @7NewsCairns pic.twitter.com/nQsUZwI3Wc — Steven Miles (@StevenJMiles) October 23, 2017

The trap, off Port Douglas Marina in Queensland, Australia, is predictably used to catch crocodiles suspected of lurking in the area. Bait is left in these traps, making it a pretty damn dangerous spot to be.

So yeah… don’t do that next time.

—Justin