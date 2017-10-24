YouTube

Idiot(s) of the Day: Crocodile-Cage Swimmers

My friends are [in]famous for their stupid ideas, but I’m not sure even they would have come up with this one (ok maybe Derric would). Also – this could end up costing them more than $15,000 in fines.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked, this is incredibly stupid and dangerous behaviour. I’m wondering if these fellows are vying for the idiots of the year award or the idiots of the century award,” Douglas Shire Mayor Julia Leu, told ABC Radio.

“It is extremely dangerous to interfere with a crocodile trap, regardless of whether or not there is a crocodile within,” according to a spokesperson.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that interfering with crocodile traps can be potentially life-threatening for the person concerned.”

The trap, off Port Douglas Marina in Queensland, Australia, is predictably used to catch crocodiles suspected of lurking in the area. Bait is left in these traps, making it a pretty damn dangerous spot to be.

So yeah… don’t do that next time.

Justin

 

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462