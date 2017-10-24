YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/24/17)

  • Taylor Swift teases new music video for “Ready for It” and it includes her nearly naked in a bodysuit, robots & action sequences…but did they STEAL ALL OF IT from “Ghost in the Shell”

…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo

  • PICS: DJ Khaled threw his son the most epic jungle themed 1st birthday party ever!
  • PICS: Katy Perry CRASHED a wedding at the Four Seasons in St. Louis over the weekend
  • Former R.Kelly girlfriend says she was forced to have sex with other women during her “6 MONTHS OF HELL
  • VIDEO: George Clooney & Matt Damon say they new Harvey Weinstein was a womanizing a-hole but had no idea he was a criminal sexual predator
  • VIDEO: Fergie chokes up talking about her divorce from Josh Duhamel saying she wanted to be together “forever”
  • PICS: Blake Lively trolled her hubby Ryan Reynolds on his birthday by posting a pic of Ryan Gosling with her Ryan cut out of the frame
  • Kelly Clarkson says, “”When I was really skinny, I wanted to KILL MYSELF. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. “
  • The Rock SHUTS DOWN comedian who told him wrestling isn’t real
  • VIDEO: Paris Jackson shows off her singing abilities in a duet with Austin Brown
  • Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” is obviously the #1 HALLOWEEN SONG….see who else made the list
  • Actor Steven Seagal SHOCKING NSFW AUDIO surfaces of him calling female reporters a bunch of “dirty wh***” and “c***suckers”
  • Nick Lachey gets BOOTED from “Dancing with the Stars”

 

