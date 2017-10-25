Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/25/17)

- LISTEN: Mariah Carey put out a new Christmas song called “The Star” featuring her own twins! And Mariah is still wearing her 35-CARAT DIAMOND ring from James Packer even though he says even dating her was a MISTAKE
- PICS: The surrogate carrying Kim Kardashian’s baby was finally spotted! And everyone thinks she’s having TWINS because of one tweet!
- PICS: Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez are hanging out as friends at her house
- “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” is going to be on until 2019! They just secured 5 MORE SEASONS for $150 million!
- Anna Faris admits she dumped her first husband OVER THE PHONE only because she wanted to sleep with Chris Pratt
- VIDEO: Mario Lopez reveals Fergie was his first kiss when he was 10 & they were on “Kids Incorporated” together
- VIDEO: Snoop Dogg is now a legit game show host for TBS’s “Joker’s Wild”
- Samuel L. Jackson is teaching an online ACTING CLASS and it only costs $90
- VIDEO: Sam Smith confirms on Ellen that he is in a relationship
- Kim Cattrall on her “Sex and the City” costars, “We’ve NEVER BEEN FRIENDS“
- VIDEO: Fiona Apple dressed as Cher and sang “I Got You Babe” in a really weird Instagram video