YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/25/17)

  • LISTEN: Mariah Carey put out a new Christmas song called “The Star” featuring her own twins! And Mariah is still wearing her 35-CARAT DIAMOND ring from James Packer even though he says even dating her was a MISTAKE

Get in the holiday spirit with my new song #TheStar from @TheStarMovie soundtrack! Listen to it today: link in bio!

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

  • PICS: The surrogate carrying Kim Kardashian’s baby was finally spotted! And everyone thinks she’s having TWINS because of one tweet!
  • PICS: Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez are hanging out as friends at her house
  • “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” is going to be on until 2019! They just secured 5 MORE SEASONS for $150 million!
  • Anna Faris admits she dumped her first husband OVER THE PHONE only because she wanted to sleep with Chris Pratt
  • VIDEO: Mario Lopez reveals Fergie was his first kiss when he was 10 & they were on “Kids Incorporated” together
  • VIDEO: Snoop Dogg is now a legit game show host for TBS’s “Joker’s Wild”
  • Samuel L. Jackson is teaching an online ACTING CLASS and it only costs $90
  • VIDEO: Sam Smith confirms on Ellen that he is in a relationship
  • Kim Cattrall on her “Sex and the City” costars, “We’ve NEVER BEEN FRIENDS
  • VIDEO: Fiona Apple dressed as Cher and sang “I Got You Babe” in a really weird Instagram video

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462