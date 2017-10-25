laughing young man in checkered suit and orange tie holding his hand on chest and looks at the camera

Phone Tap PODCAST: No Idearrr

Caycie Ryback works for human resources and called the company’s TOP salesman and tells him that people love his hard-work but HATE another one of his qualities…. Do you want to know how the conversation went? Listen to today’s Phone Tap to find out!

