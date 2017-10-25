We sent our Resident Scaredy Cat and our Easily Frightened Intern to the spookiest place around… A Haunted House! They both may have peed their pants and one of them may have even soiled themselves, but that is how far we are willing to go in order to find out one thing!!!
PODCAST: Whatcha Doing at the Haunted House?
We sent our Resident Scaredy Cat and our Easily Frightened Intern to the spookiest place around… A Haunted House! They both may have peed their pants and one of them may have even soiled themselves, but that is how far we are willing to go in order to find out one thing!!!