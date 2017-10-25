If you have ever used a dating service you may have come across someone who is INCREDIBLY good looking and in a quest to find out more information, you read their bio only to find out that you two have NOTHING in common… Normally, you would just accept that and either message the person so that they can like you for who you are or not message them at all. However, today’s listener didn’t do either!
Second Date Update PODCAST: Skydiving for Shorty
