Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/26/17)

- PICS: The biggest celeb wedding of the year happened at the base of Chris the Redeemer in Rio ???? Chris Rock, Demi Moore, Diddy, Matthew McConaughey, Madonna, Elon Musk, Ashton Kutcher, Owen Wilson, U2 & The Red Hot Chilli Peppers were just some of the guests in attendance! MORE PICS HERE
OK▶ Ontem (24/10) aconteceu o casamento da linda Michelle Alves com o sortudo Guy Oseary, aos pés do Cristo Redentor. O vestido foi avaliado em 100 mil ,e ela usou jóias da Ana Khouri o acessório mais luxuoso foi uma jóia na cabeça de brilhantes e brincos de 21 quilates. Seu vestido foi feito por @zacposen e teve um tule francês rosa, lilas, tangerina e off-white. O casamento tinha 150 convidados e teve a presença de vários artistas como Madona, o U2, Dakota Johnson, etc. Arazou ela e o esposo. . . . . .#noiva #casamentos #casamento #michellealves #dakotajohnson #riodejaneiro #brasil #pernambuco #dress #guyoseary #snl #blogger #blog #fashionstyle #fashionista #fashionblogger #style #estilo #moda #modafeminina #girls #girl #woman
- PICS: Check out the inside of Justin Bieber’s $55,000 a month Beverly Hills rental
- VIDEO: You are about to hear this emotional Selena Gomez & Marshmello song a LOT because it is amazing!!!
- Mandy Moore met her fiance on INSTAGRAM!
- PICS: 93-year-old George H.W. Bush had to apologize after 2 actresses accused him of touching their butts!
- PICS: Colton Hayes went to a Halloween party as sexy Marge Simpson
- VIDEO: Did Bobby Flay just quit “Iron Chef” in the most dramatic fashion ever or was it a big joke????
- VIDEO: Some people think Anna Faris was a little drunk on Stephen Colbert last night
- VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez wants you to go trick-or-treating for UNICEF to help with hurricane relief on Halloween
- Corey Feldman launches campaign to make a movie exposing the HOLLYWOOD PEDOPHILES…and he’s asking the public for $10 million to make it happen!
- VIDEO: Lady Gaga & Joe Biden team up to bring awareness to sexual assault
- Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are HOUSE HUNTING
- VIDEO: Sean Hayes was hospitalized after his small intestine burst