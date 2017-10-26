Credit: magicinfoto | BigStockPhoto.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: Halloween Senior Care

Jubal is the new boss at a senior living facility and he believes that the current activities coordinator isn’t doing a great job planning fun events for their elderly residents. What could he possible have in mind?? Find out in today’s phone tap!

