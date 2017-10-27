Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/27/17)

  • Eminem just revealed his new album’s title by creating a FAKE PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY called “Revival” complete with a fake website, phone number & ads!

  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian is finally showing off her baby bump!
  • Chrissy Teigen accidentally put her NIPPLE on full display on Snapchat….and her apology is amazing

  • Simon Cowell fell down the stairs & was RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL
  • VIDEO: Selena Gomez opens up in new emotional interview about her kidney transplant & her friend saving her life
  • Dolly Parton reveals her mom once SEWED HER TOE BACK ON on using quilting needles & some kerosene for antiseptic
  • Selma Blair & Rachel McAdams share their HORRIFIC STORIES about sexual harassment from a Hollywood power player
  • PICS: Ellen DeGeneres is getting blasted for sharing pic of her staring at Katy Perry’s boobs
  • VIDEO: Ashley Judd gives her first interview since coming forward about Harvey Weinstein, she says she made a deal with him to avoid having sex with him
  • PICS: Pamela Anderson goes totally naked in new photo shoot….at 50!
  • LISTEN: Miley Cyrus does a cover of “Wildflowers”

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
