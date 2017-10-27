Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/27/17)

- Eminem just revealed his new album’s title by creating a FAKE PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY called “Revival” complete with a fake website, phone number & ads!
It’s easy to Lose Yourself #Revival pic.twitter.com/1nMs6TpP3Y
— Paul Rosenberg (@ComingSoonPaul) October 26, 2017
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian is finally showing off her baby bump!
- Chrissy Teigen accidentally put her NIPPLE on full display on Snapchat….and her apology is amazing
for immediate release pic.twitter.com/c6226cR6eJ
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017
- Simon Cowell fell down the stairs & was RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez opens up in new emotional interview about her kidney transplant & her friend saving her life
- Dolly Parton reveals her mom once SEWED HER TOE BACK ON on using quilting needles & some kerosene for antiseptic
- Selma Blair & Rachel McAdams share their HORRIFIC STORIES about sexual harassment from a Hollywood power player
- PICS: Ellen DeGeneres is getting blasted for sharing pic of her staring at Katy Perry’s boobs
- VIDEO: Ashley Judd gives her first interview since coming forward about Harvey Weinstein, she says she made a deal with him to avoid having sex with him
- PICS: Pamela Anderson goes totally naked in new photo shoot….at 50!
- LISTEN: Miley Cyrus does a cover of “Wildflowers”