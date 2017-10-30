YouTube Screenshot Attribution Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/30/17)

  • VIDEO: Kristen Bell parodies “Frozen” as a foul mouthed Elsa…”Elsa can suck my d****”

  • Actor Anthony Rapp says Kevin Spacey SEXUALLY HARASSED him when he was just 14 years old….Kevin Spacey did not deny it, apologized & used that moment to come out as a GAY MAN….Spacey is getting BLASTED for the timing, calling it an “ultimate betrayal” of the gay community!
  • VIDEO: Cardi B got engaged after Migos rapper Offset proposed to her on stage! And the ring is insane!!!!
  • PICS: All the sexiest & spookiest celeb Halloween costumes….plus, Kourtney Kardashian & Kim Kardashian went as Michael Jackson & Madonna….Kim also went as CHER

Academy Awards 1991

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

  • PICS: Demi Lovato went as late singer Selena & it’s pretty uncanny
  • VIDEO: Andy Cohen pretends he DOESN’T KNOW who Kathy Griffin is after he takes her CNN New Year’s Eve gig….and she tells a 17 minute story about how he wanted her to do coke before she was on his show
  • PICS: Taylor Swift responds to everyone who thought she was naked in her new video
  • Anna Faris DELETED a chapter in her book about how her and Chris Pratt make long distance work
  • A lot of people HATED SNL’s David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special
  • LISTEN: Linkin Park dedicated new heartbreaking song to Chester Bennington
  • Rolling Stone just named Jay-Z’s BEST SONG EVER….”Where I’m From”….do you agree?
  • PICS: Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez at breakfast together….they have been hanging out a lot
  • British actor Will Poulter goes as Sid from “Toy Story” & it’s soooooo good for a GOOD REASON

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462