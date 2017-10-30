Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/30/17)

- VIDEO: Kristen Bell parodies “Frozen” as a foul mouthed Elsa…”Elsa can suck my d****”
- Actor Anthony Rapp says Kevin Spacey SEXUALLY HARASSED him when he was just 14 years old….Kevin Spacey did not deny it, apologized & used that moment to come out as a GAY MAN….Spacey is getting BLASTED for the timing, calling it an “ultimate betrayal” of the gay community!
- VIDEO: Cardi B got engaged after Migos rapper Offset proposed to her on stage! And the ring is insane!!!!
Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️
- PICS: All the sexiest & spookiest celeb Halloween costumes….plus, Kourtney Kardashian & Kim Kardashian went as Michael Jackson & Madonna….Kim also went as CHER
- PICS: Demi Lovato went as late singer Selena & it’s pretty uncanny
- VIDEO: Andy Cohen pretends he DOESN’T KNOW who Kathy Griffin is after he takes her CNN New Year’s Eve gig….and she tells a 17 minute story about how he wanted her to do coke before she was on his show
- PICS: Taylor Swift responds to everyone who thought she was naked in her new video
- Anna Faris DELETED a chapter in her book about how her and Chris Pratt make long distance work
- A lot of people HATED SNL’s David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special
- LISTEN: Linkin Park dedicated new heartbreaking song to Chester Bennington
- Rolling Stone just named Jay-Z’s BEST SONG EVER….”Where I’m From”….do you agree?
- PICS: Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez at breakfast together….they have been hanging out a lot
- British actor Will Poulter goes as Sid from “Toy Story” & it’s soooooo good for a GOOD REASON
It was time… This Halloween I thought I should respond to the comparisons with Disney Pixars biggest bully next door and go as Sid from Toy Story! In addition to having a laugh at my expense I wanted to try and raise some attention for a cause I am an ambassador for! @antibullyingpro As this month is Bullying Prevention Month in the USA and Antibullying Week in the U.K. is just around the corner, I would really appreciate it if you could please give them a follow before you like or share and help support the cause to make school a safer and happier place for young people Thank you! 🔍 @antibullyingpro #Happyhalloween #Antibullying