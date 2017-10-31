YouTube Screenshot Attribution Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/31/17)

 

  • PICS: People were PISSED that Kim Kardashian dressed as Aaliyah for Halloween! She says she was just channeling musical icons for the holiday!

  • Selena Gomez & The Weeknd have SPLIT after 10 months of dating….and sources say it was NOT because of Justin Bieber …and her family is PISSED she is hanging with Bieber
  • Netflix is CANCELS “House of Cards” amid allegations of abuse
  • PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow just dressed as her character from the movie “Se7en” but she went as just the head in the box
  • VIDEO: Kelly Ripa’s teenage daughter won’t let her post pics of her on social media….so Kelly showed the pic on “The Tonight Show” instead
  • PICS: So many amazing celeb costumes! Kendrick Lamar as Jesus, Ellie Goudling as Dolly Parton, Nas as Richard Pryor, Demi Lovato as Selena….we can’t pick our favorite!
  • Jessica Alba wins the pregnant costume prize for her Juno look!

  • VIDEO: Corey Feldman refuses to name anyone in his Hollywood pedophilia accusations and says someone tried to kill him the other day
  • VIDEO: Seth MacFarlane made a Kevin Spacey joke on “Family Guy” 12 years ago! How does he predict all this stuff?
  • Miley Cyrus met Paul McCartney when she was only wearing heart shaped NIPPLE PASTIES

