Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/1/17)

  • PICS: Heidi Klum wins Halloween again by going as the Werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”….it took her 7 HOURS to put on!
  • The Weeknd is the one that BROKE UP with Selena Gomez
  • VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown killed it rapping a recap of “Stranger Things” Season 1

  • Michael Jackson is #1 again for TOP EARNING DEAD CELEBRITIES making $75 million last year
  • PICS: Neil Patrick Harris’ family go with a circus theme this year!
  • VIDEO: Wendy Williams passed out on live TV while dressed as the Statue of Liberty….she’s ok & says she just overheated due to the costume & lights
  • VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres dresses as Karla Kardashian…the fake 4th sister again…but this time she’s pregnant!
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian also went as Selena…that’s her 4th costume if you are keeping track
  • Miley Cyrus on the toll being Hannah Montana took, “I think that is probably what’s a little bit WRONG WITH ME now. “
  • PICS: Zayn & Gigi Hadid’s perfect couple’s costume
  • PICS: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner are making co-parenting work post split by taking the kids trick-or-treating together

 

 

