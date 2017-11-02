Our listeners have been BEGGING us to do an Awkward Tuesday Update on Kim and Nick after she called because she had the chance to hook up with a celebrity from her cheat list! Now, a whole year later we MUST KNOW… did Kim sleep with Drake?!
Awkward Tuesday Update PODCAST: Drake Is My Cheat Card
Our listeners have been BEGGING us to do an Awkward Tuesday Update on Kim and Nick after she called because she had the chance to hook up with a celebrity from her cheat list! Now, a whole year later we MUST KNOW… did Kim sleep with Drake?!