Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/2/17)

I've been holding this secret for too long and I am beyond honored to announce that I will be wearing the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra this year! I am very happy and thankful for my Victoria's Secret family for trusting me and all the support from my on family, friends and fans! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! 😭😭😭 its official!! 💎😭

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:19am PDT