Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/2/17)

  • OMG Beyonce is officially going to be Nala for Disney’s LIVE ACTION “Lion King” remake!!!! This cast looks INCREDIBLE!!! Who’s excited?????
  • PICS: Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber fuel more relationship rumors as she is spotted wearing his hockey jersey!!
  • Victoria Secret’s $2 MILLION BRA is insanely gorgeous & so is Lais Ribeiro
  • Watch out! Rumor is Kate Upton & Houston Astros pitcher may be getting MARRIED THIS WEEKEND in Tuscany, Italy
  • Time’s MOST INFLUENTIAL TEENS will renew your hope for the future! Millie Bobby Brown, Maddie Ziegler, Noah Cyrus….see everyone who made the list!
  • VIDEO: Wendy Williams started crying on her show while recalling her fainting incident, “It was really scary”
  • Dustin Hoffman accused of SEXUALLY HARASSING a woman when she was just 17….someone else dug up VIDEO of him saying he groped another actor while they were auditioning
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram post makes everyone think an official baby announcement is about to happen!
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift’s “Gorgeous” originally had a lot more lines about her ex, Calvin Harris
  • VIDEO: Larry David & Miley Cyrus will be doing SNL this weekend & of course the promo is hysterical
  • Harry Styles finally addresses whether or not “Perfect” is about HIS EX, Taylor Swift!
  • “I, Tonya” looks sooooooooo good!!!!!

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
