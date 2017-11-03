Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/3/17)

- OMG Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are FINALLY back together!!!! Apparently Bieber had to do some convincing after he perused her for months!! Jelena is back and Twitter is loving it!!!!
- VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel’s annual Halloween candy bit is out and it’s funnier than ever! Even Channing Tatum decided to join in on the prank and his daughter is so sweet and gullible!
- PICS : After a series of rape allegations from several celebrities, Harvey Weinstein is now being forced by his colleagues to go outside in a blonde
- Taylor Swift’s “Call It What You Want” has the most reviling lyrics about her love life and has the internet extremely emotional
- Paz De La Huerta is the latest celebrity to come fourth and share that she was also a victim of Harvey Winstein
- wig, orange make up and baseball cap… Someone tell Donald Trump that he is stealing his look!
- John Cena got his “A** Kicked” every day as a kid and it made him into who he is today