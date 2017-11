Kel and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team came out to Boost Mobile in Tukwila today for their big grand opening! We had our prize wheel up, and gave our visitors a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card! Boost Mobile had even more giveaways in the store! A hot dog vendor joined us for the opening, so no one walked away with an empty stomach. Their pb&j dog was to die for!