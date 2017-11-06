Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/6/17)

  • Sean “Diddy” Combs has changed his name again….you can now call him LOVE or Brother Love

  • PICS: Kate Upton & Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander got married in Italy over the weekend & they look absolutely blissful
  • VIDEO: WOAH! Larry David is getting slammed for opening SNL with Holocaust & Harvey Weinstein jokes
  • Jimmy Fallon has cancelled his shows for the week because of his MOTHER’S death
  • Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez went to CHURCH TWICE together over the weekend
  • Netflix has officially FIRED Kevin Spacey…here’s a list of all the sexual assault ACCUSATIONS
  • Alec Baldwin admitted in a PBS Newshour interview that he knew of Harvey Weinstein’s history,  “you HEARD THE RUMOR that he raped Rose McGowan” and then QUIT TWITTER after getting ripped for it
  • VIDEO: Alec Baldwin & his wife are having their 4th baby….it’ll be a boy
  • VIDEO: Matthew  McConaughey is out in Kentucky giving away free turkeys
  • Patton Oswalt got MARRIED after dating for 8 months….15 months after his wife of 11 years passed
  • PICS: Neil Patrick Harris did a sexy photo shoot in bed with Santa and it’s amazing!
  • VIDEO: Uma Thurman says she’s not ready to talk about sexual harassment in Hollywood yet because she’s too angry
  • NYPD is putting together a SERIOUS RAPE case against Harvey Weinstein
  • Mick Jagger, 74, was CHEATING on his pregnant girlfriend with a 23-year-old
  • Diplo is COMING AFTER Taylor Swift again
  • PICS: Orlando Bloom riding a bike with a dog in a pouch
  • Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” is being put in the SMITHSONIAN
  • Watch Kris Jenner prank a 99 cent store for Ellen

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462