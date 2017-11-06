Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/6/17)

- Sean “Diddy” Combs has changed his name again….you can now call him LOVE or Brother Love
I decided to change my name again!
My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG
— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017
- PICS: Kate Upton & Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander got married in Italy over the weekend & they look absolutely blissful
- VIDEO: WOAH! Larry David is getting slammed for opening SNL with Holocaust & Harvey Weinstein jokes
- Jimmy Fallon has cancelled his shows for the week because of his MOTHER’S death
- Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez went to CHURCH TWICE together over the weekend
- Netflix has officially FIRED Kevin Spacey…here’s a list of all the sexual assault ACCUSATIONS
- Alec Baldwin admitted in a PBS Newshour interview that he knew of Harvey Weinstein’s history, “you HEARD THE RUMOR that he raped Rose McGowan” and then QUIT TWITTER after getting ripped for it
- VIDEO: Alec Baldwin & his wife are having their 4th baby….it’ll be a boy
- VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey is out in Kentucky giving away free turkeys
- Patton Oswalt got MARRIED after dating for 8 months….15 months after his wife of 11 years passed
- PICS: Neil Patrick Harris did a sexy photo shoot in bed with Santa and it’s amazing!
- VIDEO: Uma Thurman says she’s not ready to talk about sexual harassment in Hollywood yet because she’s too angry
- NYPD is putting together a SERIOUS RAPE case against Harvey Weinstein
- Mick Jagger, 74, was CHEATING on his pregnant girlfriend with a 23-year-old
- Diplo is COMING AFTER Taylor Swift again
- PICS: Orlando Bloom riding a bike with a dog in a pouch
- Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” is being put in the SMITHSONIAN
- Watch Kris Jenner prank a 99 cent store for Ellen