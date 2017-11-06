Bigstock Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Facebook Not Hired

We have all heard the rumors that scrolling through the Facebook profiles of perspective employees are one of the favorite parts of a hiring manager’s day! Well, today Jubal informs a listener that we unfortunately can not hire him despite ALREADY OFFERING HIM THE JOB because we found some questionable materials in his Facebook profile.

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462