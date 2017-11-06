Bigstock Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: I’ve Been Watching You

Mark and Allison went on the cutest date of all time – even Brooke wanted to date him! – However, for some reason Allison isn’t calling Mark back even though she admitted to us that she REALLY wants to go out with him and she has even been working on a gift for him!

