Mark and Allison went on the cutest date of all time – even Brooke wanted to date him! – However, for some reason Allison isn’t calling Mark back even though she admitted to us that she REALLY wants to go out with him and she has even been working on a gift for him!
Second Date Update PODCAST: I’ve Been Watching You
Mark and Allison went on the cutest date of all time – even Brooke wanted to date him! – However, for some reason Allison isn’t calling Mark back even though she admitted to us that she REALLY wants to go out with him and she has even been working on a gift for him!