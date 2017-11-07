Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/7/17)

- Mariah Carey got GASTRIC BYPASS SURGERY last month because cruel online trolls body shamed her so much
- After getting heat from WWE fans about his NAME CHANGE to “LOVE”….Diddy says he’s not really changing his name & you can call him any of his older names
- NSFW PICS: Someone tried to sell nude pics of Sia so she just posted them on Twitter for free
- PICS: Kendall Jenner just wore $10,000 boots to a basketball game!
- WOAH! Harvey Weinstein had an “ARMY OF SPIES” to make sure his victims stayed quiet
- Kelly Clarkson thought she was ASEXUAL before she met her husband
- PICS: Robin Leach just bought a Britney Spears painting for $10,000…for charity to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting
- Taylor Swift tried to SHUT DOWN a blogger who was writing an article about how the alt-right love her!
- PICS: Ryan Reynolds posted a pic of Blake Lively from a movie set where she looks nothing like herself
- Tina Knowles talks about how Beyonce has FED THE HOMELESS since she was 10 & says DOING GOOD is instilled in her which is why Beyonce didn’t hesitate in helping with hurricane relief
- Ben Affleck donating ALL RESIDUALS from Harvey Weinstein movies
- VIDEO: Katy Perry in a crazy big blonde curly wig with tiny thin eyebrows & wearing a corset….why we don’t know
- VIDEO: Kate Winslet & Allison Janney kissed on stage at the Hollywood Film Awards
- 49% of people think there is TOO MUCH GOOD TV to watch….do you agree?
- The “Fifty Shades Freed” trailer is here…..are you excited?