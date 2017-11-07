Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/7/17)

  • Mariah Carey got GASTRIC BYPASS SURGERY last month because cruel online trolls body shamed her so much
  • After getting heat from WWE fans about his NAME CHANGE to “LOVE”….Diddy says he’s not really changing his name & you can call him any of his older names
  • NSFW PICS: Someone tried to sell nude pics of Sia so she just posted them on Twitter for free
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner just wore $10,000 boots to a basketball game!
  • WOAH! Harvey Weinstein had an “ARMY OF SPIES” to make sure his victims stayed quiet
  • Kelly Clarkson thought she was ASEXUAL before she met her husband
  • PICS: Robin Leach just bought a Britney Spears painting for $10,000…for charity to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting
  • Taylor Swift tried to SHUT DOWN a blogger who was writing an article about how the alt-right love her!
  • PICS: Ryan Reynolds posted a pic of Blake Lively from a movie set where she looks nothing like herself
  • Tina Knowles talks about how Beyonce has FED THE HOMELESS since she was 10 & says DOING GOOD is instilled in her which is why Beyonce didn’t hesitate in helping with hurricane relief
  • Ben Affleck donating ALL RESIDUALS from Harvey Weinstein movies
  • VIDEO: Katy Perry in a crazy big blonde curly wig with tiny thin eyebrows & wearing a corset….why we don’t know
  • VIDEO: Kate Winslet & Allison Janney kissed on stage at the Hollywood Film Awards
  • 49% of people think there is TOO MUCH GOOD TV to watch….do you agree?
  • The “Fifty Shades Freed” trailer is here…..are you excited?

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462