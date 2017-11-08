YouTube Screenshot Attribution Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/8/17)

  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift has been secretly throwing fan listening parties at her house for her new album all year….she picked 500 fans from around the world to attend! And she released her TRACK LIST….are you excited?

  • PICS: Is Kylie Jenner pregnant or not? She bought tampons & now everyone is confused
  • Jennifer Garner has a pet chicken….that she walks on a leash!
  • VIDEO: Adam Levine told Ellen DeGeneres he is having a baby girl!
  • Former baseball star Roy Halladay crashed his plane & DIED….he was essentially flying a “JET SKI WITH WINGS
  • Dr. Phil tops Forbes Highest-Paid TV HOSTS list…he made $79 million last year alone, Ellen came in at #2 bringing home $77 million
  • Amal Clooney & Rihanna set to HOST 2018 Met Gala
  • Chris Evans adorable dog sings along with a lion toy

  • “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick speaks out after being accused of RAPE
  • VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel announces a Kmart Blue Light Special in the middle of his show as part of new marketing campaign
  • VIDEO: Oprah sang a Christmas song yesterday on Harry Connick Jr.’s show!
  • How can you not love Harry Styles, food fights with kids & puppies????

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
