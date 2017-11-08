Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/8/17)

If there isn't a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time. —– Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates….carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck

