Phone Tap PODCAST: Break a Date Cheater

Jubal, being the entrepreneur that he is, decided to start his own “Break a Date” service where he breaks up with people who has cheated in their relationship! Amy, his first client, did not appreciate the news and has one of the biggest freak outs in Phone Tap history!

