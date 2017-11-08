Credit: BigStockPhoto

PODCAST: Win Brooke’s Bucks (11/08/2017)

After receiving a brutal shock the day before, Intern Oscar looks to get revenge on Young Jeffrey with hopes of ending his days of torturing the morning show! Will Intern Oscar answer Young Jeffrey’s question correctly or will he get shocked for the second day in a row?!

