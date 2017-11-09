Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/9/17)

- Social media lit up after Garth Brooks did a lip sync performance on the CMA Awards & screwed it up!!! He has ADMITTED that he was lip syncing….Garth received the Entertainer of the Year Award
@garthbrooks My heart is broken – how could you lip sync? #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/snnqlGCUbd
— Tanya Vitale (@crazynbella) November 9, 2017
- Mariah Carey is being accused of SEXUAL HARASSMENT by her former bodyguard who claims she owes him $220,000 and used to call him a “Nazi” & a “skinhead”
- VIDEO: Diddy & DJ Khaled have a new hip hop music competition show called “The Four” & we are excited!
- PICS: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are moving into their 16,000 sq ft, $20 million mansion that has been renovated twice & is still not done!
- PICS: Madame Tussauds new Taylor Swift wax statue comes with real adoptable cats! And Taylor Swift’s friends think “Gorgeous Joe” is THE ONE
- Caitlyn Jenner reveals she hasn’t spoken to Khloe Kardashian in 2 years & she has “lost ALL RELATIONSHIP with” the entire Kardashian clan
- PICS: Jessica Simpson is getting mommy shamed for dying her daughter’s hair brown for Halloween!
- We finally know why Selena Gomez decided to give Justin Bieber a 2nd CHANCE….because your first love is hard to let go of
- A 2nd woman has come forward to accuse “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick of RAPE….and bad timing, but he & his girlfriend may be getting ENGAGED
- PICS: Pink brought a surprise date with her on the CMA Awards red carpet….her daughter Willow
- Paris Hilton confirms her 2nd ALBUM IS COMING!
- Kevin Spacey is being EDITED OUT & REPLACED from his upcoming movie
- VIDEO: Carrie Underwood honors Vegas victims during the CMA Awards and is brought to tears during her performance
- Teen girls proved once and for all that Jack did NOT NEED TO DIE at the end of the movie “Titanic”
- PICS: Eminem just posted the title of his first song….on a prescription pad for his fake drug company Revival
- VIDEO: Kristen Bell reunited with “Frozen” star Idina Menzel
- Former Boston news anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted HER SON
- Charlie Sheen “ABSOLUTELY DENIES” allegations that he raped the late Corey Haim when he was only 13
- If you need a good laugh, this video of Chris Pratt messing with his translator will do it