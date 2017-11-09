Bigstock Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: You Try It You Buy It

Jubal, a concerned branch executive for a clothing store, is faced to cut down costs at his stores. He tells the store manager that the ONLY way to avoid a mass firing of staff is to enforce some new policies regarding customer practices.

